In New Orleans, hurricanes threaten more than lives and property; they also endanger the culture and creativity that make the city unique and drive its economy. Feed the Second Line’s Get Lit Stay Lit program is protecting the soul and fabric of the city with community solar microgrids. It’s a creative solution to a perennial problem along the U.S. Gulf Coast, providing lessons for the rest of the country to follow.
Briana Flin
Video Editor/Producer
Briana Flin is a video editor and producer for Nexus Media News, where she covers environmental justice and climate change. Her work has appeared in outlets like The Atlantic, WIRED, Newsy, KQED, and Twin Cities PBS. Prior to joining the Nexus Media team, she was at WIRED, producing videos on everything from kinetic sculptures to praying mantises sporting 3D glasses. She’s a proud alumnus of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and a Californian born-and-raised. After work, you can find her attempting to train her rambunctious rescue dog, baking treats, or rewatching Mad Men for the umpteenth time.
Jocelyn Tabancay Duffy
Jocelyn Tabancay Duffy is an environmental journalist and video producer based in Oakland, CA. Her work has been featured on NBC, The Guardian, The Intercept, KALW, and PBS. As someone who grew up in a cabin on a dirt road where wildfires were an annual catastrophe, she knows that climate change impacts the most vulnerable first.