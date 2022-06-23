With an infrared camera in hand, a Diné (Navajo) community activist investigates methane leaks at oil and gas sites. Environmental protectors sound the alarm and push for regulation in New Mexico’s San Juan Basin.
This video was produced in partnership with PBS. Nexus Media News is an editorially independent, nonprofit news service covering climate change. Follow us @NexusMediaNews.
Briana Flin
Video Editor/Producer
Briana Flin is a video editor and producer for Nexus Media News, where she covers environmental justice and climate change. Her work has appeared in outlets like The Atlantic, WIRED, Newsy, KQED, and Twin Cities PBS. Prior to joining the Nexus Media team, she was at WIRED, producing videos on everything from kinetic sculptures to praying mantises sporting 3D glasses. She’s a proud alumnus of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and a Californian born-and-raised. After work, you can find her attempting to train her rambunctious rescue dog, baking treats, or rewatching Mad Men for the umpteenth time.