The EPA will announce major new limits on cars’ tailpipe pollution on Wednesday that could dramatically increase the number of Electric Vehicles sold in the U.S. in less than a decade. The new EPA rules will effectively require two-thirds of new passenger vehicles sold in 2032 to be EVs — just 5.8% of new cars sold last year were fully electric. Though many carmakers have invested in EV production in recent years, the proposed regulations would require substantial improvements by carmakers that have historically resisted efforts to reduce the climate damage caused by their products. The reported move would be the federal government’s most significant climate regulation to date, and follows the EU’s 2035 phase-out of gas-powered cars. (Washington Post $, New York Times $, CNBC, Wall Street Journal $)