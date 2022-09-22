A second major international human rights group in less than two weeks accused Egypt of trying to conceal a decade’s worth of “unrelenting violations of human rights” ahead of COP27 in November. Amnesty International, in a report released Wednesday, outlined crackdowns on dissent and individual freedoms, including the imprisonment of political opponents and journalists over the last ten years. It also detailed a “shiny cover-up” on the part of the el-Sissi administration intended to accrue goodwill from foreign governments and financial institutions ahead of the UN climate conference. (AP)