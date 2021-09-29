Bears Ears National Monument is facing imminent threats of drilling and mining as more than 200 days into the process of reviewing the boundaries and status, President Biden still has not taken decisive action to restore its protection. In 2016, former President Barack Obama designated 1.35 million acres of sacred cultural sites and areas of spiritual significance to the Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Ute Indian Tribe, and Pueblo of Zuni as a national monument. The Trump administration reduced the protected boundaries by 85 percent, leaving Bears Ears open to new mining claims, and several uranium and vanadium claims have already been staked. The dangers now facing this monument also threaten the health of Indigenous people because uranium mining and associated waste in the water, soil, and air surrounding development sites have been linked to health threats like cancer and kidney disease. Clark W. Tenakhongva, vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe, and Henry Stevens Jr., a representative of the Navajo Nation, wrote to President Biden last week, stating, “We have tried to be patient and respectful as we await your decision on restoration. However, the longer action is not taken, real harm, much permanent, is occurring on this sacred landscape.” (Axios, Washington Post $, The Hill)