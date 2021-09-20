The U.S. and EU pledged to cut methane pollution by 30% by 2030 and sought to bring other nations on board, Friday. Methane is a far more potent heat-trapping gas than carbon dioxide. It also washes out of the atmosphere far more quickly, making methane pollution cuts one of the most effective ways to slow global warming in the near-term. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his nation would sign on to the pledge. The aptly-named Global Methane Pledge calls on signatories to take comprehensive domestic actions to cut methane pollution from the three main emitting sectors: energy, waste, and agriculture, and only includes measures specifically designed to cut methane pollution, not actions that reduce methane pollution as a secondary effect. (AP, The Conversation, Politico Pro $, Reuters, The Hill, Wall Street Journal $, E&E $, The Guardian, Washington Post $)