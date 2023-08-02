There is growing evidence that gas export terminals along the Gulf Coast consistently violate pollution limits, releasing more climate-heating methane and other toxins not previously estimated or accounted for, The Lens reports. Worryingly, the facilities are not required to make the residents aware of such leaks and accidents in real time, exposing them to respiratory and other issues. This threatens the lives and air quality of the overwhelmingly Black and Brown communities nearby, and calls into question the climate and community impact of 20 more terminals planned nationwide.

The Louisiana-based Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass export facility, for example, exceeded hourly emissions limits of air permits over 100 times last year. And throughout its first year of operation, the Calcasieu Pass facility was out of compliance with its air permits for a whopping 286 days of the year. Now, like many other firms seeking to loosen public safeguards, the facility is lobbying the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to increase its carbon dioxide and toxic standards by 17%. “They’ve got significant problems all over the place,” Anne Rolfes, head of local environmental justice group Louisiana Bucket Brigade, said of Venture Global. “And then their response is not to fix any problems but then apply to the state to increase their permits.” (The Lens NOLA)