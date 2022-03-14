Despite promises from President Biden and Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, compromises made to secure Republican support for the bipartisan infrastructure package passed last year are perpetuating the nation’s car-centric status quo, the Wall Street Journal reports. Even as America’s dependence on (big) cars is amplifying the impact of oil price shocks set off by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, funding for new highways is easier to obtain than funding for mass transit, walking, and biking. Austin, Texas, is a case in point. Money for a four-lane expansion of I-35 through the heart of the city was never in doubt. For light rail and rapid bus lines, as well repurposing part of the interstate as parks and public spaces, however? According to Mayor Steven Adler, “Nothing is guaranteed.” (Wall Street Journal $; Big cars: Slate, Wall Street Journal $)