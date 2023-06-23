The worst silver lining of climate change may be that it is getting too hot for mosquitoes in parts of the southern U.S. This, of course, means the number of days with the hot, humid temperatures the little suckers love are increasing nearly everywhere else, a new report from Climate Central says. Europe isn’t off the hook either. The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday that more frequent and severe flooding and heatwaves, and longer, hotter summers in general — all hallmarks of climate change — are creating conditions more favorable for the mosquito species that carry dengue fever, yellow fever, zika, and West Nile virus. (US: Axios; EU: AP, Politico EU, The Hill; Climate Signals background: Vector-borne disease risk increase)