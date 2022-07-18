All new buildings and major renovations in Washington, DC would need to be built or undertaken with net-zero climate pollution by 2026 under legislation passed unanimously by the DC City Council earlier this week. Buildings account for nearly three-quarters of climate emissions in the city that pays federal taxes but does not have voting or proportionate representation in Congress despite having more residents than Wyoming and Vermont. “The District of Columbia this week has really raised the bar on climate action, not only in the nation’s capital, but for the whole country,” Mike Tidwell, head of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, told DCist. “The District is now ahead of most states and most cities,” he added. The legislation also requires all new and substantially-renovated buildings to be fully electrified and applies to all commercial, condo, and apartment buildings as well as single family homes above three stories. (DCist, E&E News)