Dozens of media entities across the world co-published a joint editorial Tuesday calling for a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies to combat the climate crisis. UN Secretary General António Guterres said countries should enact such taxes on oil and gas firms, with revenues going to countries already experiencing the worst damages from climate change-fueled disasters. “We realise that climate change cannot be fought alone,” said Ozayr Patel of South Africa’s Mail and Guardian. “It is time to hold polluters accountable and we hope this is the first step to achieving that.” In the U.S., the Miami Herald, The Nation, Rolling Stone, and others published the editorial. (The Guardian)