Extreme heat is threatening human health and grid stability around the world. While numerous factors are contributing to grid instability, climate change, mainly caused by the combustion and extraction of fossil fuels, is driving up temperatures and thus electricity demand as the Northern Hemisphere runs air conditioners to mitigate the heat.

In the U.S., the Western megadrought is exacerbating grid instability by threatening hydroelectric production and North American grid reliability officials warned last week the heat could cause power plants to fail. Midsummer-like heat blanketed much of the country over the weekend, forcing at least one four-year-old’s birthday party to be rescheduled for earlier in the day. The heat and grid concerns are also threatening Europe, where heatwaves shattered records from Portugal to Germany. In South Asia, where the ongoing heatwave continues to drag on, flooding in Bangladesh and Northeast India has killed more than 60 people and left millions homeless.

