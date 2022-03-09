Texas discriminated against Black and Hispanic Houston-area residents in its disbursement of relief funds after Hurricane Harvey, a federal investigation determined. The inquiry by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found the process implemented by the Texas General Land Office, headed by George P. Bush, President George H.W. Bush’s grandson, “caused there to be disproportionately less funding available to benefit minority residents than was available to benefit white residents,” and “discriminated on the basis of race and national origin” when it allocated zero dollars to Houston and Harris County for flood mitigation. Bush, currently running for state attorney general, has come under intense criticism for the Land Office’s allocation of just a small portion of federal Harvey relief funding to Houston and Harris County despite the area bearing the brunt of the hurricane’s damage. (ABC-13, Texas Tribune, Houston Public Media, AP; Climate Signals background: Hurricane Harvey)