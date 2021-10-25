The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a hearing “Exposing Big Oil’s Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action,” on Thursday. Top leaders from ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron, Shell, the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. The Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to testify (remotely) to answer for their organizations’ disinformation. However, those firms and groups have “failed to adequately comply” with requests for internal documents and communications related to their climate denial campaigns made by the Committee. The hearings will come just days before the committee members’ Republican colleagues will be going to COP26 in Scotland “not … just to drink.”

Rep. Ro Khanna told E&E News that while they’re “going to continue to pursue” the documents, “there is so much evidence that is of concern that they would be very hard-pressed to be evasive.” Khanna also indicated “this hearing is the start of the investigation, not the end, not the culmination, just like the tobacco hearings.” (E&ENews, Axios, PoliticoPRO $, Reuters)