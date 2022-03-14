The EPA is proposing new mandatory air pollution reductions in 26 states where power plant and other industrial emissions travel downwind into neighboring states. The rule would specifically address ground-level ozone, which causes smog and contributes to substantial respiratory health problems, including asthma. Also, on Friday, the agency also announced new safeguards on toxic pollution from chemical and industrial facilities caused by extreme weather events, often exacerbated by climate change. Such pollution often creates “double disasters” for disproportionately BIPOC and low-income fenceline communities located near chemical and industrial sites. (Good neighbor rule: E&E News, AP, Utility Dive, The Hill, Politico Pro $, MarketWatch, Reuters, Washington Examiner; Double disasters: E&E $, Politico Pro $)