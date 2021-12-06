Louisiana taxpayers will pick up the tab for two Louisiana insurance companies, with 28,000 homeowners between them, that failed under the deluge of claims from Hurricane Ida. Other insurance companies will front the $100 million Access Home Insurance Co. and State National Fire Insurance Co. still owe their customers, but will recoup that money through tax credits. Meanwhile, thousands in rural Louisiana remain displaced by the storm and FEMA manufactured housing units have still not arrived. The costs to taxpayers to cover the cost of failed insurers, as well as the acute costs incurred by residents like Tammy Manuel who is (still) living in a hotel two hours from her home, are the present costs of climate change, which is supercharging hurricanes like Ida. (Insurers: The Advocate, AP; Housing: New York Times $; Climate Signals background: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season)