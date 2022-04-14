At least 123 people are confirmed dead in the central Philippines’ Leyte Province three days after Tropical Storm Megi pummeled the country with heavy rains. A landslide buried an entire community killing at least 86. In the coastal municipality of Abuyog, at least 31 people were confirmed dead after landslides and flooding wiped out almost 80% of the city and another 20% was swamped by storm surge. “It was one huge wave,” Mayor Lemuel Gin Traya said. About 400 people were killed in December when Super Typhoon Rai pummeled the region just south of Leyte. (New York Times $, AFP, CNN; Climate Signals background: Cyclonic storms, Extreme precipitation increase)