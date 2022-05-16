A gas industry official admitted gas exports are contributing to high energy prices for American families and businesses, Politico reports. “LNG exports are a factor contributing to today’s natural gas pricing,” American Gas Association VP of Energy Markets Richard Meyer told reporters, adding, they are “not necessarily the [only] factor.” Exports of liquified methane-based gas have increased dramatically in recent years, with domestic prices correlating much more closely to the international market than they had in the past. (Politico)