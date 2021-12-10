The U.S. is set to become the world’s biggest exporter of LNG, overtaking Qatar, by the end of next year, new Energy Information Administration data show. Expanding U.S. liquefaction and export capacity will increase LNG export capacity to 11.4 billion cubic feet per day, pushing it past Australia and Qatar, with even more growth possible by 2024. Demand for U.S. LNG in Europe and Asia is driving up methane-based gas prices for U.S.consumers. LNG exports have come under increasing criticism from consumer and climate advocates. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed the industry in a letter to top executives last week, blaming “record-setting natural gas exports” for high prices, which she said are “contributing to the high inflation rate, hitting consumers directly in their pocketbooks and increasing production costs for consumer goods.”

House Democrats have also introduced legislation barring the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission from approving new LNG export terminals unless doing so would also cut greenhouse gas emissions. Expanding LNG exports is also incompatible with the Biden administration's climate goals, especially its pledge to cut methane pollution by 30% by 2030, the main target of its highly-touted Global Methane Pledge.