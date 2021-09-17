Medical students at Emory University pushed for climate change to be added to their curriculum — and won. After studying the health impacts and realizing the correlation was not being taught, students convinced the administration to integrate climate change into standard courses for first-year medical students. Climate change harms human health via direct impacts (wildfires, heat waves, droughts, heavy storms, and sea-level rise), and indirect impacts (vector-borne and airways diseases, food and water insecurity, undernutrition, and forced displacements). “We ended up really one by one going through every single lecture we ever went through throughout our medical school curriculum,” Emaline Laney, a student at the Emory University School of Medicine, told Yale Climate Connections. (Yale Climate Connections)