In an indication that demand may be less than their developers believed, proposed methane gas export facilities along the Gulf Coast are struggling, or failing, to secure funding and move forward, Nola.com reports. Six of the 14 methane gas export terminals built or planned in Louisiana are struggling to meet deadlines, secure licenses on schedule, and secure necessary funding, while backers of a proposed LNG export facility in Port St. Joe, Florida, also pulled the plug last month. The U.S. is the world’s largest gas exporter and, in addition to the dangerous explosions and pollution foisted upon nearby communities of color , gas exports are raising methane gas prices for customers across the country while also undercutting the Biden administration’s climate goals. (NOLA.com)