Measures to reduce air pollution from medium- and heavy-duty trucks in six states could reduce pollution currently disproportionately harming communities of color nationwide, Bloomberg reports. Oregon, Washington, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts followed California in adopting the Advanced Clean Truck rule late last year. Medium- and heavy-trucks make up a small fraction of the country’s vehicle fleet, but produce more than 60% of tailpipe particulate and NOx pollution, and although the six states make up just 20% of U.S. trucking fleet, the new rules are expected to shift the national market. Under the rule, manufacturers must increase zero-emission truck sales to between 30% and 50% by 2030, and 40% and 75% by 2035. (Bloomberg $)