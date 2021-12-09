The ocean provides a major opportunity for pulling carbon out of the atmosphere, but more research is needed on the science and governance of those efforts, two new reports say. The current state of knowledge on Ocean CDR approaches (including artificial upwelling, seaweed cultivation, and actions to make the ocean less acidic) is inadequate, according to a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. That report calls for a $125 million research program to better understand overarching challenges for ocean-based CO2 removal approaches, including the potential economic and social impacts. A complimentary Aspen Institute report charts out the first steps to develop a code of conduct for ocean-based carbon removal efforts, especially important because of the complicated nature of maritime sovereignty. (NASEM: Washington Post $, Reuters, Earther, The Hill, AP, HuffPost; Aspen Institute: Axios)