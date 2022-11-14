Hundreds of activists marched through COP27’s UN-controlled “Blue Zone” on Saturday. The protesters demanded industrialized nations compensate those harmed by the impacts of climate change and called for the protection of gender and human rights as well as the cessation of crackdown on activists, especially in developing nations. The protesters were protected by the fact that the area is governed by UN rules, as opposed to the far tighter restrictions on protest imposed by Egyptian authorities outside. Protesters also disrupted President Biden’s speech on Friday, in which he mentioned indigenous knowledge. After being removed from the venue, one of those protesters, Jacob Johns, a member of the Akimelo’otham and Hopi nations, was prohibited from accessing the conference. “It’s just a great way to silence Indigenous voices nationally and globally,” Johns told the AP. (AP)