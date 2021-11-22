Torrential rains caused massive flooding across Andhra Pradesh state in southern India, killing at least 33 people with at least a dozen more missing. Officials issued immediate emergency evacuations orders, citing concerns that cracks in the walls around one of the state’s largest and oldest reservoirs could lead to failure and the catastrophic deluge of nearby communities. The flooding is the worst since 1882, according to the Central Water Commission, and comes less than two weeks after deadly flooding driven by torrential downpours inundated the nearby Tamil Nadu state. Climate change, caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels is making extreme precipitation and flooding more common. (News Minute, Hindustan Times, AP, Weather.com, The Hindu; Reservoir: NDTV; Records: NDTV; Climate Signals background: Flooding, Extreme precipitation increase)