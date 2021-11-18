Two tribal organizations in the upper midwest will receive more than $646 million to create an EV charging network, Grist reports. The funding from the Dept. of Energy was awarded to the Native Sun Community Power Development, an Indigenous-owned nonprofit based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the Standing Rock Renewable Energy Power Authority, a public power corporation created by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe along the border of North and South Dakota. The funding will go to purchasing vehicles, charging stations, and public outreach. DOE hopes the charging network will benefit as many as 23 tribes in the region. (Grist)