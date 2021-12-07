More than 50 utilities said Monday they would collaborate to build a fast charging network for EVs across the U.S. along the interstate highway system. The new National Electric Highway Coalition did not set a numerical goal, but pledged to fill gaps in EV charging infrastructure and is expected to work in conjunction with federal EV infrastructure investments passed. The Edison Electric Institute, the utilities lobbying group of which all the utilities are a member, estimates the number of fast-charging stations in the U.S. will need to increase tenfold by the end of the decade. EVs made up one-fifth of light-duty passenger vehicle sales this past summer.

The interstate highway system built racism into the country’s roadway infrastructure, harming the health and wealth of Black communities and communities of color. John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, told E&E News the charging network is just part of what is needed. “Addressing issues such as grid resiliency, energy demands for charging, and equitable rollout of charging infrastructure will be an integral part of a successful future for EVs in America,” he said. (E&E News, Axios)