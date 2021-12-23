Christmas this year–and in the future–might not look how it used to thanks to human-caused climate change. Snow on Christmas is unlikely for most of the US this year, and some cities in Texas could even see record-high temperatures for the day. Looking at historical averages from two different data sets, one from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the other from the University of Arizona, both found the odds of snow on the ground on Christmas has dropped across the country. Warmer temperatures are the most likely reason for declines in southern areas, increasing the chances for rain rather than snow. Winter is warming faster than any other season in the US. Some scientists warn against making conclusions based on complex precipitation data. Still, in the next few decades, “with climate warming, the prospects of a white Christmas in many parts of the U.S. will be slim indeed,” said Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center. (USA Today $, Associated Press Washington Post $, Newsweek; Seasonal changes: Washington Post $)