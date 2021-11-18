An annual report by Green 2.0 found major environmental groups are becoming more representative of the racial makeup of the U.S. population, but massive disparities remain in NGO leadership and funding. Of the groups that responded to the request for data, 30% of full time staff are People of Color — an increase over previous years but still less than the U.S. population. Seventy-three percent of the NGOs’ directors are white, however, and those white-led groups pull in more than their share of funding. Operating budgets for groups led by POC are just 3% of white-led groups’. “Put another way,” the report said, “White-led organizations received 97% more funding for general operating budgets than POC-led organizations.” (E&E News)