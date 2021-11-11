Far away from COP26 negotiating rooms, Hosneara Begum walks over a mile and a half (about 2KM) every day to collect fresh water as saline contamination — worsened by climate-fueled sea level rise and storm surge — infiltrates her family’s drinking water in the Khulna district of southwest Bangladesh, The New Humanitarian reports. “Women suffer more from climate implications in Bangladesh, due to their lesser social standings than men in the patriarchal societies,” said Raihanatul Jannat, a Bangladeshi researcher focusing on gender and climate law at the University of Eastern Finland. Sitting in front of her home, submerged by Cyclone Yaas in May, Meri Chitra agrees. “Due to climate change, women suffer a lot here,” she said. (The New Humanitarian; Climate Signals background: Sea level rise, Storm surge)