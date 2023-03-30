Multiple entities seeking to hold ExxonMobil accountable for making huge profits from selling a product it knew, but publicly denied, was destabilizing the global climate were hacked ahead of a 2016 meeting, the Wall Street Journal reports. The India-based company BellTroX, sent the spear phishing emails and did the hacking on behalf of Israeli private detective Aviram Azari, who federal prosecutors said worked for “Israeli, European, and U.S. companies.” Exxon denies involvement. Lee Wasserman, head of the Rockefeller Family Fund, told The Journal he hoped Azari would say who he was working for. “[Azari] did not decide on his own to follow and target climate advocates in the U.S. from halfway around the world. He was clearly working for corporate actors in this country,” Mr. Wasserman said. (Wall Street Journal $)