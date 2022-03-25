FERC, under pressure from lawmakers and oil and gas groups, walked back its new framework for considering the climate and environmental justice impacts of gas projects on Thursday. The commission rescinded its assessment framework, which it announced last month, and instead will propose changes to how it reviews proposed gas projects — which it said will now only apply to future projects — and seek public feedback. The Commission also approved three methane gas projects, pending for months, including a project in Louisiana that will connect to an LNG export terminal. (AP, Politico Pro $; Lawmaker pressure: Reuters, E&E $)