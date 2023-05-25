The rule, which went into effect Tuesday, will stop most air travel between Paris and regional hubs like Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux, though connecting flights are unaffected. The general rule is that people cannot take any flight that can be replaced by a train trip of under two-and-a-half hours.

Max Boycoff at the University of Colorado Boulder, told Al Jazeera the French law sets a precedent for other governments to follow. “While this material impact is quite minimal – only 2 percent of global emissions come from aviation – in symbolic ways, it has a lot of purchase.” Air France already has a partnership with France’s national rail company that allows travelers to combine plane and train reservations in a single booking, helping people compare travel modes and make a more eco-friendly, and faster, choice. (CNBC, CBS, Al Jazeera, CNN, Independent)