Apple’s membership in multiple trade associations that undermine climate action stands in sharp contrast to its cultivated image as a supporter of environmental action, a new report says. Apple publically left the U.S. Chamber of Commerce more than a decade ago over the group’s opposition to climate action, but the Campaign for Accountability’s Tech Transparency Project says Apple’s ties to the US COC’s Texas affiliate, the Texas Association of Businesses, contradict its public climate claims.

Apple also plays a leadership role in the Business Roundtable, which lobbied hard to torpedo the Build Back Better Act, and is a member of multiple international groups that have worked to undermine climate action, according to the report. “The Texas Association of Business is doing as much, if not worse, than the Chamber of Commerce in terms of fighting against climate action and the transition off of fossil fuels,” Luke Metzger, head of Environment Texas, to E&E. “They haven’t been called out over it before, and so they would clearly think they have more to gain from membership in TAB than they have to lose.” (E&E $, TechCrunch)