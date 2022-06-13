The new LNG export terminals proposed or under construction in the U.S., if constructed, would produce the equivalent of 90 million metric tons of carbon pollution every year — more than 20 coal-fired power plants — according to a new report from the Environmental Integrity Project. The U.S. is the biggest exporter of liquified methane-based gas in the world, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed up demand for, and interest in, U.S. LNG exports, in turn driving up costs for American families and businesses. The report also comes just days after a massive explosion at the Freeport LNG terminal, which accounts for 20% of U.S. LNG exports. Gas pipeline explosions and other incidents are not uncommon. Twenty-five new LNG export terminals have been proposed, with four under construction. (E&E $, Grist, S&P Global; Explosion & LNG market: Politico Pro $)