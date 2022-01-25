Community advocates are calling for broader measures to mitigate and remediate environmental injustices in the areas most harmed by diesel pollution, Inside Climate News reports. New rules adopted by six states last year to boost electric medium- and heavy-duty truck markets could dramatically increase the number of zero-emissions trucks on the road. The effects, however, are not immediate, and they do nothing to address the generational impacts of concentrated industrial polluters. The Ironbound neighborhood of Newark, New Jersey, for example, has “something like 40 % of the state’s major air facilities in like five square miles,” longtime resident Melissa Miles told ICN. My sons “will never be rid of the impacts of having lived their early years in a neighborhood that’s overburdened by pollution like that.” (Inside Climate News)