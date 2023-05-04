Starting in 2026, new buildings seven stories and shorter cannot include appliances that use methane gas or other fossil fuels. Larger buildings will be included under the legislation beginning in 2029. “Changing the ways we make and use energy to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels will help ensure a healthier environment for us and our children,” New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told The Hill.

The law does have exceptions for large commercial and industrial buildings like stores, hospitals, laundromats, and restaurants – but will have a big impact on climate pollution. Buildings are responsible for about a third of all climate pollution from New York State. New York State follows the lead of Berkeley, California, which become the first US city to stop methane gas in new buildings in 2019. (AP, Reuters, CNN, Gizmodo, The Hill, Canary Media)