Residents of Wilmington, California, have endured so much pollution and so many major explosions from the oil refineries encircling the South Los Angeles community that they have lost track, High Country News and Grist report. Essentially trapped by the dearth of affordable housing, Christina Gonzales has been diagnosed with lung disease, lupus, and fibromyalgia, her husband has had two heart attacks and testicular cancer, her 42 year-old daughter has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and her teenage son’s respiratory issues have put him in the hospital “more times than a 90-year-old.” EPA data shows at least 8,000 tons of toxic pollution have spewed into Wilmington’s air since 2000, with about two-thirds of that from the Phillips 66 refinery about a mile from their home. (High Country News and Grist)